Top 10 Deals In 2017/18 Transfer Window

It has been an amazing transfer window ahead of 2017/18 season across Europe as a number of deals were made to significantly boost the fortunes of certain clubs.

Here, Channels Television has compiled the list of top 10 deals with some distinguished footballers made so far.

10. James Rodriguez – Real Madrid To Bayern Munich (Loan)

On 11 July 2017, it was announced that James was loaned to German side Bayern Munich on a two-year long deal.

The 25-year-old Colombia international made 22 La Liga appearances the European and Spanish champions last season, scoring eight goals, and featured six times in the Champions League.

James is a versatile footballer who can play in several positions across the midfield or front line.

The Colombian goal scoring abilities were a highlight of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he managed to claim the Golden Boot despite Colombia’s elimination in the quarter finals following a 2–1 loss to Brazil.

9. Pepe – Real Madrid To Beşiktaş J.K. (Free Transfer)

On Tuesday, July 4, Pepe joins Besiktas after 10 years at Real Madrid on a free transfer.

He would earn €9.5 million in total during the 2-year contract, plus €4,000 for each match.

The 34-year-old Brazilian-born defender joined Real from Porto in 2007 for 30 million euros ($34.05 million), winning the Liga title in his first campaign.

He leaves Real after winning three La Liga titles, two King’s Cup trophies and following three Champions League triumphs, although he missed this year’s European Cup final victory against Juventus due to injury.

8. Mohamed Salah – Roma To Liverpool (£36.9 million)

Salah, 25, has been a long-term target, with Liverpool missing out on his signature three years ago when he joined Chelsea before embarking on an underwhelming spell in the Premier League.

The fee was a club record, eclipsing the £35m spent on Andy Carroll in 2011. He was assigned the number 11 shirt previously worn by Roberto Firmino who instead switched to number 9.

7. Tiemoue Bakayoko – Monaco To Chelsea (£40 million)

On 15 July 2017, Bakayoko joined English side Chelsea on a five-year deal for a fee around the margin of £40 million.

Bakayoko who plays as a defensive midfielder, breaking up attacks and making driving forward runs, is Chelsea’s second major summer signing after they brought in defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma.

6. Alexandre Lacazette – Lyon To Arsenal (€53 million)

Lacazette signed a reported five-year deal for English Premier League side Arsenal, the deal beats the €50m euros which the Gunners paid to sign Germany’s Mesut Ozil to the Emirates from Real Madrid in 2013.

Lacazette previously played as a winger for Lyon, before becoming a striker. In his overall style of play, the 26-year-old has been compared to former Arsenal striker Lan Wright by fellow Frenchman Gérard Houllier.

5. Nélson Semedo – Benfica To Barcelona (€30.5 million)

Semedo joined Barcelona from Benfica on a five-year deal. Benfica received €30.5 million, plus another potential €5 million for every 50 games Semedo plays for Barcelona.

The right back player was a key player in Benfica’s treble-winning campaign in two seasons.

He played 63 games, scoring two goals in the Portuguese League and one more in the Champions League.

4. Romelu Lukaku – Everton To Manchester United (Undisclosed Fee)

Lukaku penned a five-year contract with Manchester United with the option of a further year.

Although the fee was officially undisclosed, it was reported to be worth an initial £75 million, plus £15 million in add-ons.

He is a left-footed player; the 24-year-old has also been known to use his physicality to get around defenders.

Reacting to the signing, Coach Jose Mourinho described the player as a big personality and a big player, adding that it was only natural that he wanted to develop his career at the biggest club.

3. John Terry – Chelsea To Aston Villa (Free Transfer)

The former Chelsea and England captain John Terry signed a one-year contract with Championship club Aston Villa on a free transfer. 12 days later, he was confirmed as the captain for the 2017/18 season.

Terry has led Chelsea to win five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Europa League and one UEFA Champions League title since 2004.

He is one of five players to have made over 500 appearances for Chelsea and is also the club’s all-time highest scoring defender.

2. Wayne Rooney – Manchester United To Everton (Free Transfer)

On Sunday, July 2017 Manchester United and former England captain, Wayne Rooney, rejoined his boyhood favourites Everton on a two-year deal from their Premier League rivals.

Rooney will wear the number 10 shirt for the 2017–18 campaign.

He has played more than 550 games for Manchester United, scoring 253 goals to become their all-time leading scorer.

At United, he won the Champions League, five Premier League titles and the FA Cup and was Footballer of the Year in 2010.

1. Kyle Walker – Tottenham Hotspur To Manchester City (£50 million)

Walker penned a five-year contract with Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Manchester City.

British media reported the fee for the 27-year-old makes him the world’s joint most expensive defender along with David Luiz, who left Chelsea for Paris St Germain in 2014.

Walker made 183 Premier League appearances in eight seasons at Spurs and has won 27 England caps.