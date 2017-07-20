Troops Clear Bushes, Potholes In Continuous Fight Against Terrorism

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, 21 Brigade 7 Division, have engaged in filling of pot holes and extensive clearing of vegetation to ensure the safety of persons and goods along the various routes of the Division.

The formation’s effort is in line with the Division’s overall intention of denying the Boko Haram terrorists freedom of action and facilitate unhindered movement along the routes.

The routine exercise started from Banki junction through Frigi to Pulka and Gwoza in Borno.

In a statement by Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division, Lieutenant Colonel, Kingsley Samuel said, in a similar development, the troops of 192 Battalion of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with Armed Forces Strike Force Battalion and locals in Delwa carried out road shoulders clearance of vegetation along Road Delwa/Bulabulin.

Also, troops of 103 Battalion has fixed pot holes and is engaged in shoulders clearance of vegetation along Road Kunduga to Bama axis.

The Division has continued to support the formations with logistics and others necessary assistance to accomplish the tasks.