Wanted Monk Arrives In Thailand After Extradition

A former Buddhist monk wanted on child sex charges has arrived in Bangkok after being extradited from the United States where he had fled.

Wirapol Sukphol, who arrived the Thailand’s capital late on Wednesday, came to public attention in 2013 when a YouTube video appeared showing the then-monk on a private jet with a Louis Vuitton bag and wearing aviator sunglasses, behavior deemed contrary to Buddhist teachings and a monk’s vow to shun material goods.

Later that year, he was expelled from the monkhood after being accused of having sexual intercourse – a grave offence for monks – with an underage girl.

He had consequently fled to the United States while millions of dollars in assets were allegedly uncovered in his name.

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation eventually filed charges of child molestation, child abduction, public fraud, money laundering and computer crime against Wirapol.

Reuters