Yobe Govt Pledges To Promote Religious Harmony, Preaching Control

The Yobe state Governor Ibrahim Gaidam said his administration will continue to promote intra and inter religious harmony in the state.

The governor was speaking when he received the president of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Reverend Jeremiah Gado who called on him at the Government House Damaturu.

To achieve intra and inter religious harmony the governor said led to the , the resuscitation of the Islamic and Christian Preaching Control in the state.

The function of the committee according to him is to regulate preaching and issue preaching license to ensure that only qualified persons become religious preachers in the state.

“Let me stress that our administration shall continue to promote inter and intra religious harmony and encourage peaceful coexistence between people and groups in the state.

“To achieve the desired objectives, the state government has resuscitated the Islamic and Christian Preaching control committees in fourteen Emirates Councils.

“This is in conformity with section 3 (1) and 3 of the Yobe State religious preaching control Edict, 1994.

“The purpose of the edict is to regulate preaching and ensure that only authorized persons are allowed to preach in Mosques and churches and other public places in order to avoid breakdown of public peace, law and order” the governor said.

In his remarks, Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Gado said he was at the Government House “to commend the Governor for his good leadership and strong determination to deliver dividends of democracy to all citizens covering all sectors in the state.

He appreciates the Governor in his effort to ” restore security and the peaceful coexistence of residents in the state, irrespective of religious, political and ethnic differences pointing out that “there can be no meaningful progress in any society without peace”

“We sympathize with the state in all it has gone through, we also thank you for curtailing this man’s inhumanity to man cause by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The ECWA president further stated that the church has impacted positively in the areas of education, healthcare services, agriculture and rural development, thereby living up to its name as an indigenous church.

He solicits the contribution of the governor in building the church owned University, Bingham University as the training of minds is a collective responsibility.

Unlike other privately owned universities according to him, Bingham University has its doors open to all as admissions and staffing is purely based on merit.

Dr. Jeremiah Gado called on the Governor to intervene on the lingering land dispute involving the church and Gashua community as despite court case ruled in favour of the church, misunderstanding stills persist.

He presented copy of the “Holy Bible” to the governor with the governor promising to read it from Genesis to Revelation.