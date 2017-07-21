Air Force Graduates 1,928 Recruits

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) on Friday, graduated a total of 1, 928 recruits of its Basic Military Training Course, with a warning to them to be patriotic and committed to their constitutional responsibilities of safe-guarding the nation.

During the passing out parade held at the Ground Training Centre, NAF base Kaduna, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, told the new recruits to be prepared to pay the supreme price in defending their fatherland, especially at a time when the country is facing several security challenges.

Their journey into the Nigerian Airforce began six months ago with a total of 1,996 candidates and 68 were later withdrawn for various offences.

As part of the effort to prepare the young airmen and airwomen for the task ahead, and in pursuance of the service’s mission-oriented force development, the curriculum for their course was reviewed with the introduction of internal security module.

The training also inculcated discipline in the trainees, prepares them for the next phase of their service career as well as basic knowledge of the service customs and traditions.

Awards were given to recruits who distinguished themselves in the cause of the training

Addressing them, Air Marshal Abubakar, warned that the Nigerian Armed Forces, have zero tolerance for weakness and any conduct that is inconsistent with service discipline.

He reminded them to imbibe the culture of discipline, absolute loyalty to both civil and military authorities, and to avoid being used by any disgruntled elements in the society.

The Air Force boss, also announced that his administration places a high priority on welfare and capacity building of officers and men of the service.

“As you must be aware by now, the military profession requires absolute loyalty, discipline, perseverance and courage, among other core values. It is these values that bind and nourish formations, units and sub-units.

“The Nigerian Air Force and indeed the Armed Forces of Nigeria is hinged on these core values in the performance of its constitutional responsibilities. Therefore, military service is not just a means of livelihood but a clarion call to serve the nation. Accordingly, I charge you all to be loyal, dedicated to your duties and disciplined at all times, as you will be deployed to various formations on passing out, to strengthen the existing security architecture of our dear country. The rigorous military training you have received was designed to prepare you for the tasks ahead. It has also prepared you for other specialist training and a challenging but rewarding career in the Nigerian Air Force.

“The Air Force is a technical force that requires very knowledgeable and highly skilled manpower to operate and maintain its equipment. As such, to further equip you, you will undergo series of trainings in the course of your career so that you can fit into the NAF family. So, as you go into the field, you must use the training you have been given seriously so that you can key into our overall efforts at adding value to the Nigerian society and ensuring the nation’s security. On our part, we shall continue to focus on improving your welfare by providing a conducive environment, both at your residences and offices, so as to sustain your morale as a fighting force. Currently, we are building Recruit Transit accommodations across most of our NAF bases so that you can be well accommodated as you arrive your new units. These structures were put up for your benefit. I therefore implore you to maintain them well so that subsequent sets can also use them.

“You are aware of the internal security challenges facing our dear country. While affirming that the domestic security environment has improved significantly, it is necessary to stress that we are not out of the woods yet. Criminalities and subversive activities such as kidnapping, cattle rustling, clashes between herdsmen and farmers have become rampant. As part of our efforts to prepare you for the task ahead, the curriculum for your course was reviewed with the introduction of the Internal Security module.

“You should therefore take advantage of the knowledge and skill that you have acquired to safeguard lives and properties wherever and whenever you are deployed for Internal Security duties. As you all know, terrorism and subversive activities not only endanger lives of Nigerian citizens but also threaten national security and the economy on which the nation’s development and advancement depend,” he added.

Many have expressed optimism that the induction of the young men and women into the military is coming at a time when the nation is in dire need of additional manpower and therefore, there would be improved security in the nation.