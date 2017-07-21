Costa Was Told He Could Leave Chelsea In January, Says Conte

Chelsea striker, Diego Costa, was told in January that he would not feature in the Premier League club’s plans for the upcoming season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.

“I don’t like to talk about players when they don’t stay here. The only things that I can tell you is in January the Costa situation was very clear for the club, for him and his agent, and the situation is closed.” Conte said.

Costa scored 20 goals in 35 league appearances in Chelsea’s title-winning campaign last season amid local media speculation that he has an unfavourable relationship with the Italian manager.

The 28-year-old was left out of the Chelsea squad for the pre-season tour of Asia, starting with a game against Arsenal in Beijing on Saturday.