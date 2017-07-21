Diplomatic Community, Nigerians, Pay Last Respect To Osotimeyin

Channels Television  
Updated July 21, 2017

The diplomatic community led by the United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed and Nigerians from all walks of life have paid their last respect to former Executive Director of the United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA) Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin.

The former Health Minister was finally laid to rest on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Read Also: UNFPA Executive Director, Babatunde Osotimehin Dies At 68

Other eminent Nigerians at the Funeral included former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo was represented by the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole.


