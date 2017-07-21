Governors’ Forum Sets Up Committee On State Policing

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum has set up a six-man committee to explore the option of state policing amidst calls for restructuring in the country.

The Chairman of the Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, revealed this to State House correspondents after the governors met in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The committee members, drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country, include governors from Kwara (Abdulfatah Ahmed), Imo (Rochas Okorocha), Delta (Ifeanyi Okowa), Ekiti (Ayodele Fayose), Bauchi (Mohammed Abubakar) and Sokoto (Aminu Tambuwal).

Governor Yari said that the committee would interface with the committee of police and come up with a decision which would be presented before Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for further action.

He added that the committee would fashion out safe policing strategies in line with the requests from the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, who was present at the meeting.

On his part, Mr Idris reiterated his call for the support of Nigerians and state governments to tackle the issues of insecurity across the country.

He noted that discussions with the governors were favorable and that the recent reinforcements of the military in Southern Kaduna might not be new, but would further strengthen security in the region.