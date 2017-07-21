Guardiola Admits Iheanacho Leaving Manchester City Within 10 Days

As pre-season training intensifies for Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho could be on his way out within the next 10 days.

Iheanacho has been the subject of transfer rumours all summer and reports have added Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City into the mix to sign the 20-year-old away from the Etihad Stadium.

Despite scoring 21 goals in 64 appearances across all competitions over two seasons in Manchester, he has been unable to earn consistent minutes with the Manchester City first eleven.

Leicester City has reportedly tabled a £25 million bid for the striker.