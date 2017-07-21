Liverpool Stars Not For Sale, Says Klopp

Liverpool football club will not part with its best players, manager Juergen Klopp said at a news conference in Hong Kong on Friday.

Speculation has been rife over the future of Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho amid a proposed move to Barcelona FC.

The Spanish side are believed to have made a £70 million ($91 million) bid to sign the Brazilian this summer, but the Klopp stressed that none of his squad were for sale.

Klopp who was speaking at a media conference in Hong Kong ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy final on July 22 where Liverpool faces off against Leicester City said: “I’m not surprised but it’s not a compliment. It’s not that I need it. It’s only that a few people obviously see that Liverpool has a few good players. So, that’s how it is”.

“But, a very important message maybe we’re not a selling club. So that’s how it is. And we believe in working together. We believe in development together. We believe in using the basis. We want to work together, we want to make the next step together and for this, we need to stay together,” he added.