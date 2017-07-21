Newcastle Complete Signing Of Former Liverpool Defender From Atletico

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Spain under-21 international, Javier Manquillo, from Atlético Madrid for an undisclosed fee.

Manquillo, who was former Liverpool and Sunderland defender penned a three-year contract with the Magpies and has joined up with Rafa Benítez and his new team-mates at the club’s training camp in Ireland.

Speaking about his move, Manquillo said: “I’m very happy to be here. From the first moment that Rafa Benítez called me, I just knew that I had to come here, to such a big club.

“I’m very happy with the challenge ahead, I’ve come here to work hard and give everything on and off the pitch. Hopefully, then everything will go in the right direction,” he told nufc.co.uk

I’m really happy to sign for @NUFC. Can’t wait to start this season. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/3OtN326eVJ — Javier Manquillo (@javiermanquillo) July 21, 2017

The club’s manager, Benítez added: “Like Jacob Murphy, Manquillo is another young player. He can play both sides of the defence and he has a lot of motivation because he knows he has a point to prove.

“He can still improve but he has played for Spain at under-21 level and that is because he is a good player, so hopefully he will show that form here.”

Manquillo is Newcastle’s fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune and Jacob Murphy.