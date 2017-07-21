Obaseki Sets Up Library Review Committee To Boost Education

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has restated its commitment to revamping basic education in the state through the revival of libraries across government schools.

To this end, the state government has set up a Library Review Committee to boost literacy level in the state by promoting a reading culture among the students.

The Chairman of the committee, Grace Sanni, disclosed this on behalf of the governor when she took delivery of 300 cartons of books donated to the state government by the Rotary Club International (District 9141) at the Edo State Library Complex in Benin City, the state capital.

Mrs Sanni lamented that the reading culture has witnessed a steady decline due to the advent of the social media which she said has caused a big distraction for the younger generation.

She added that students no longer focus on reading their books, an act which according to her was responsible for the increase in the cases of examination malpractices in schools.

“Government is interested in education and the welfare of our youths, hence this collaboration between Rotary International and Edo State government. We appreciate Rotary for these books as it is the right step in the right direction in helping our government to revive the reading culture in the state,” said Sanni.

She, however, expressed optimism that reading would be encouraged if libraries were well stocked with books for the students to read.

“Edo State government is determined to revive both private and public libraries in the state. The present administration has set up the Library Review Committee to help the government with a blueprint on how to achieve this feat,” the Chairman added.