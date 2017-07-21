Police Parade Kidnap Suspect In Imo

Updated July 21, 2017
The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old notorious kidnapper, Micheal Oguguo and killed four of his gang members at their hideout in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the state Commissioner of Police Chris Ezike said the suspect was arrested following an alert by some well-meaning citizens.

Ezike said the residents notified the police about the kidnap of a woman last Saturday, after which men of the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the Imo State Police Command swung into action.

He, therefore, appealed to the Imo citizens to continue to support the whistle blowing policy on crime initiated by the command to weed off criminal elements in the state.


