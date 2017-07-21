Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is New White House Press Secretary

Channels Television  
Updated July 21, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been named White House Press Secretary after Sean Spicer resigned on Friday, ending a brief and turbulent tenure that made him a household name, amid further upheaval within President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

While not a surprise, Spicer’s departure was abrupt and reflected turmoil in Trump’s legal and media teams amid a widening investigation of possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Sanders was named as the new press secretary by her new boss, Anthony Scaramucci, at a White House briefing with reporters. Scaramucci, a former Wall Street financier, was named as the administration’s new top communications official.

Anthony Scaramucci

Trump said he was grateful for Spicer’s work in a statement, delivered at the briefing by Sanders.

“I am grateful for Sean’s work on behalf of my administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities. Just look at his great television ratings,” the statement read.

“Sean will continue to serve the administration through August. And the president has also appointed Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.”

A Republican close to the White House told Reuters that Trump settled on Scaramucci for the job on Thursday and met with him on Friday morning to formally offer it to him.


More on World News

Mother Facing Deportation Takes Refuge In U.S. Church

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Quits

Quake Damages Houses In Turkey’s Bodrum

Indian PM Modi Meets President-Elect Kovind As BJP Supporters Celebrate

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV