Saraki Describes LAUTECH Closure As Unacceptable, Vows To End Crisis

The Senate has vowed to bring an end to the crisis bedevilling the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) which has led to its closure for almost two years.

Speaking while receiving a delegation led by the president of LAUTECH Alumni Association, Professor Adewale Sunday, in Abuja, the President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, described the continuous closure of the school as “pathetic and unacceptable.”

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Mohammed Isa, reiterated the commitment of the Senate to the quick resolution of the crisis.

“The Senate is touched by the ongoing two-year strike at LAUTECH. Now that we have taken up this issue, we are not going to stop until action is taken.

“In the past week, I have had the opportunity to speak to the Minister of Education on the issue, and he has reassured me that efforts are being made to bring representatives of both governments together to resolve the ownership affair between the two states.

“Additionally, we can argue from now until tomorrow about the ownership of the University, however, all parties concerned must know that the LAUTECH’s students and their parents are the ones that are affected by this; hence, swift action must be taken.

“Moving forward, we will continue to fight for the students of LAUTECH so that soon, the doors of that university will be reopened,” he added.

Saraki, who commended the students for their patience and peaceful conduct, however, urged them to remain calm adding that “there is light at the end of the tunnel.

On his part, Professor Sunday urged the Federal Government, to provide intervention fund to the institution for the immediate resumption of academic activities as a short term solution.

Among the delegation were representatives of the institution’s Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Students Union Government (SUG).