Spain’s La Liga Carries Out Draw For Next Season’s Fixture List

Spain’s Football Federation (RFEF) on Friday held the draw for the next La Liga season.

The draw was held after the institution’s head and FIFA vice-president, Angel Maria Villar, was held in custody on Thursday, July 20, without bail pending an investigation into corruption allegations, a Spanish High Court judge ruled.

The draw, which took place at the Federation headquarters in Las Rozas was set for Thursday, July 20, but after Villar, his son Gorka and two other football executives, were arrested on Tuesday, July 18, on allegations of collusion, embezzlement and falsifying documents, the draw was postponed along with other RFEF events, finally setting it up for Friday.

The event was attended by the RFEF general secretary Esther Gascon in Villar’s absence.

The La Liga draw revealed the fixtures for the 2017-2018 season. El Clasico between giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on December 20 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and on May 6 at the Camp Nou.