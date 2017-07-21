Spanish FA President Villar Is ‘History’,  Tebas Says  

The head of Spain’s soccer league, Javier Tebas, said on Friday Spanish Federation President Angel Maria Villar is “history” after he was arrested and sent to jail without bail on pending an investigation into corruption allegations.

Javier Tebas said: “A window has been opened, but many more are left to be opened. I think Villar is history in Spanish soccer, I wish him well and that he defends himself the best way possible, but getting rid of ‘Villarism” in the house is what now needs to be done, the style of management.

“That’s what needs to be worked on. If the system that exists continues, it doesn’t matter if Angel Maria Villar is not there if the corrupt system of benefits and bad governance prevails.

“What needs to be done now is to put together a management committee, dissolve the assembly because of this and other things that will emerge. I said it the other day, this organised plot will have more tentacles in the election, tentacles in other issues outside the federation and maybe even in government institutions. It’s not only an issue of the federation.”

Villar, a FIFA vice-president, along with his son Gorka and two other soccer executives, were arrested on Tuesday after a police raid on several offices. The four were detained on allegations of collusion, embezzlement and falsifying documents.

Spain coach, Julen Lopetegui, praised Villar’s treatment of the team, players and technical team, adding his wish was that the issue be resolved as soon as possible.

“What we can say is that the relationship we have had with him (Villar) at the sporting level has been spectacular, exquisite … with the players, technical team and with me.

“We have had all his support and we are eternally grateful for that. That’s what I can say about the sporting aspects and our relationship with him. As for the rest, I hope everything ends well and finishes as soon as possible. My other wish is that we start speaking about soccer soonest. We have a match on Friday that is too important to think about other things,” the coach said.