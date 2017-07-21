United: Mourinho Seeks One More New Signing

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United are being overshadowed by other Premier League clubs in this summer’s transfer window.

On Thursday, the United manager watched his team beat Manchester City 2-0 on an emotional first derby in Houston.

But afterwards, Mourinho stressed the importance of making at least one more signing before the transfer window closes.

Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku are the only two arrivals at Old Trafford this summer.

