West Ham Agree Terms For Striker Javier Hernandez

Updated July 21, 2017

West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Mexico striker Javier Hernandez from German side Bayer Leverkusen, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, known as ‘Chicharito’, is expected to arrive in London in the next few days for a medical and to finalise personal terms on a transfer British media are reporting to be worth £16 million ($20.75 million).

Hernandez joined Manchester United from Chivas in 2010 and scored 59 goals in 156 appearances, as well as having a loan spell at Madrid, before joining Leverkusen in August 2015.

In Germany, he netted 39 times in 76 matches, and he is also Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer, after he scored his 47th international goal on his 91st appearance, against Croatia in May.


