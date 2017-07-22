198 Nigerians Return From Saudi Arabia

At least 198 Nigerians who have been living illegally in Saudi Arabia have returned home after the Saudi government threatened to expel undocumented workers and illegal immigrants.

The Nigerians arrived at the Aminu Kanu International Airport on Saturday morning and were received by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency.

It was gathered that they had avoided sanctions by returning home voluntarily under a 90-day amnesty offered by the Saudi Arabian government. The amnesty had been due to expire on June 25 but it was extended by 30 more days.

Those who fail to return under the amnesty risk fines, jail terms and deportation.

More than a thousand Nigerians are expected to return under the amnesty offer.

The Federal Government sponsored the return of those who arrived in Kano on Saturday.