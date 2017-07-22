2000 Prospective Corp Members To Serve In Enugu

A total of 2,000 prospective corps members have been deployed to serve in Enugu State for the 2017 National Youth Service Corps.

They have been enlisted to be part of the batch ‘A’ stream two corps members and are expected to arrive at the NYSC camp, Awgu in the coming week for the orientation programme which will commence nationwide on Wednesday July 26, 2017.

A statement signed by the Public Relation Oficer Emmanuel Obeni said registration of the prospective corp members will end on Thursday, July 27, 2017, while the swearing-in ceremony will follow on Friday, July 28, 2017.

According to the statement, the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will preside over the swearing-in ceremony while the chief judge of the state is expected to administer the oath of allegiance on the corps members.

The co-ordinator of NYSC Enugu State, Alhaji Ahmed Wada Ikaka while expressing gratitude to the people of Enugu State for the support given to corps members in the past, also appealed for same to be extended to the incoming ones.

The orientation course which will last for three weeks and will come to an end on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.