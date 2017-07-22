Africa Wrestling President, Meskout To Visit Nigeria

The President of United World Wrestling Africa, Fouad Meskout is expected to visit Nigeria between July 25 – 27 2017.

He is expected to inspect facilities in Port Harcourt, for the 2018 Africa Senior Wrestling Championship.

According to a statement released by the President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Hon. Daniel Igali, if the facilities on ground meet the expected standards, Nigeria will be granted the hosting rights.

“Hosting the championship in February 2018, will help to develop our sporting facilities and as well, broaden the horizon of wrestling in Nigeria,” the former Olympic gold medalist enthused while adding that the championship would help to develop and nurture young talents for the cadets and junior teams.

He also noted that it would attract sponsorship for the national team.

During the visit, the African wrestling boss will parley with the potential host, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung and the NOC President.