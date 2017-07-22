Ancelotti ‘Surprised’ By 4-0 Freindly Defeat Against Milan

Bayern Munich coach, Carlo Ancelotti, said he is surprised by the 4-0 friendly defeat against AC Milan in Shenzen, China on Saturday.

“The result surprised me, of course, we are not happy we are disappointed we didn’t play well. We had problems building up play from the back and we were not organised.

“When we attack we didn’t have balance. Doesn’t have to happen but sometimes it can happen. It’s a procedure, we need time to prepare well (for) the official game.” Ancelotti said at news conference.

Goals from Franck Kessie, Patrick Cutrone (with two) and Hakan Calhanoglu stunned a strong-looking Bayern side.

Meanwhile, AC Milan Coach, Vincenzo Montella, said he is happy with the team’s results.

“Any match is very difficult to play. There is no easy competitor on the pitch. Also, we can see that it’s difficult for our players to recover from different matches and competitions. I’m still very happy to see that some of our players have recovered and find themselves on the pitch very well.

“I want to say that we don’t need to put too much attention on scores. We need to see positive changes, during the past few days we had some training and that brought positive signs. I’m very happy with this.

Montella, however, declined to comment on rumours that he was looking to make a bid on Bayern Munich’s Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanchez.

“I don’t want to comment on other team’s players but he (Renato Sanchez) is a very talented player but I don’t want to comment on the transfer market”