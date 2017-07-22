Best Not To Have Too Many Cooks In The Kitchen – Sean Spicer

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” show on said “it’s been an honour and a privilege to serve this president in this country,” hours after resigning his post.

“I just think it was in the best interest of our communications department, of our press organisation to not have too many cooks in the kitchen,” he continued.

Spicer resigned his post in the Donald Trump administration Friday, tweeting shortly after the news leaked: “It’s been an honour and a privilege to serve President Trump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August.”

The surprise exit comes as Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci takes over as White House communications director – a job left vacant by Michael Dubke, who resigned in May. Spicer had been acting director since.