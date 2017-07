Eight-Time Olympic Champion Usain Bolt Ran His First Sub-10-Second Time Of The Year To Win The 100m At The IAAF Diamond League In Monaco.

The 30-Year-Old Jamaican Clocked 9.95 Seconds In His Final Diamond League Race To Beat America’S Isiah Young And South African Akani Simbine.

Britain’S Chijindu Ujah Ran 10.02 Seconds To Claim Fourth.