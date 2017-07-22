Egypt Court Sentences 28 To Death Over 2015 Prosecutor Killing

A Cairo criminal court on Saturday sentenced 28 people to death over the 2015 killing of Egypt’s top prosecutor and handed 15 others jail sentences of 25 years each.

Public prosecutor Hisham Barakat was killed in a car bomb attack on his convoy in the capital.

Egypt blamed the Muslim Brotherhood and Gaza-based Hamas militants for the operation. Both groups have denied having a role.

In June, the court had recommended death penalty for 30 people in the case. It referred the recommendation to the country’s top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, for a non-binding legally-required opinion.

The sentences, confirmed by the court in Saturday’s hearing after the Grand Mufti’s approval, can be appealed.