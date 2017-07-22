FG To End Rehabilitation Of Chibok Girls In September

It is a new dawn for the 106 Chibok girls rescued from Boko Haram captivity as their special rehabilitation programme is expected to end this September after which they will return to school.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, said this in Abuja on Saturday while having lunch with the girls.

The minister dismissed reports that some of the girls are being kept against their will and without the consent of the parents.

According to her, the government is holding discussions with a private university, where some of the escaped girls have already undergone remedial classes and are about to start university education.

“We have never stopped any girl from seeing her parents and we have never kept any child here against how she and her parents’ will. They are all here on their consent and on the understanding that they will do this programme, get well, recover fully psychologically and then go back to school and that is exactly what we are doing,” the minister said.

“We are not keeping them for anything else. We are doing a programme for their recovery and we thank God that they have fully recovered and are very anxious to go back to school.”

The parents of the girls said they had access to them and expressed satisfaction with their welfare.

“It’s been more than five or six times that I have been here,” one of the parents said. “I am happy because of the way I saw them today. Really, the government proved to me that they are taking good care of the girls.”

The girls, who thanked the government for what has been done, called on it to do more, especially about those left behind.

“We thank them for what they have done for us because without them, we will not (have been) released from Sambisa,” one of them said.

“We have many of our sisters there that are not from school and nobody talked about them.”