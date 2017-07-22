INEC Registers Over 68,000 Persons In Enugu

The first phase of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voters Registration exercise has ended with over 68,000 persons registered.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Emeka Ononamadu who described the exercise as successful said the commission will have names of the registered voters displayed for claims and objections.

Furthermore, he said that INEC has approved additional eight centres to ease the sufferings of people.

Some eligible voters at the various registration centres had made a call to INEC to correct all identified anomalies to enable it to have a successful exercise in the subsequent ones.

“We spent several hours before being captured or even collecting the temporary voters card. INEC should create more centres across the 17 LGAS in the state for easy access,” one of the voters told Channels Television.

With the new developments, however, there is hope that the process would be made easier for voters.