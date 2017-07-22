Do Your Job, Increase Defence Budget, Trump Tells Congress

United States President Donald Trump, on Saturday, touted U.S. military might and urged Congress to increase the defence budget.

Trump delivered the principal address at Naval Station, Norfolk at a commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s s first “Ford-class” aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

“This ship is the deterrent that keeps us from having to fight in the first place. But this ship also ensures that if a fight does come, it will always end the same way. We will win, win, win. We will never lose, we will win,” he said.

“When it comes to battle, we don’t want a fair fight. We want just the opposite. We demand victory, and we will have total victory, believe me.”

Earlier in the day, Trump took to Twitter declaring that he has “complete power to pardon,” as his administration continued to be bogged down by ongoing investigations of possible ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia.

In his remarks, Trump made no mention of the Russia controversy, focusing his speech on the need for more robust U.S. military spending.

“We need Congress to do its job and pass the budget that provides for higher, stable and predictable funding levels for our military needs that our fighting men and women deserve and you will get,” Trump said, referring to the defence build-up he is seeking.

He added, “”For years, our government has subjected the military to unpredictable funding and a devastating defence sequester. You remember that? Sequester, not good. This has led to deferred maintenance, a lack of investment in new equipment and technology, and a shortfall in military readiness.

“In other words, it’s been a very, very bad period of time for our military. That is why we reached a deal to secure an additional $20 billion for defence this year, and it’s going up. And why I asked Congress for another $54 billion for next year.”

The new ship is named after the Republican president who held the White House from 1974-1977.