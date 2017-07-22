Lagos LG Elections: Live Updates

The people of Lagos State will today elect their leaders at the grassroots level for the first time in about five years.

The local government election is expected to usher in new chairmen and councillors in the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas (LCDAS) across the state.

LASIEC had announced that voting will open at 8 am. It also said it will announce results of the July 22 local council polls at ward collation centres.

However, rainfall and an early morning rush and traffic have created a temporary setback.

The morning rain led to flooding in some areas as captured in the images below from Surulere.

9:00 am: As of 9 am, electoral officials were seen setting up for the election in several polling units, one hour after voting was scheduled to start.

9:02 am: Slow start at GRA Primary School, Adekunle Fajuyi Road, Maryland. Electoral workers are still setting up.

9:15 am: A gridlock at the Berger end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, worsens leaving many motorists that have hoped to dash in and out of the state ahead of the election stranded. The gridlock which result of a blockade by the police is also preventing journalists expected to cover the election from going about their business.

9:24 am: Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is expected to cast his vote at Ogunmodede Junior and Senior College, Epe.

9:33 am: Governor Ambode votes at Unit O33, Ward 6, Ogunmodede Ogunmodede Junior and Senior College, Epe.