Nigerian basketball team, Mark Mentors, have threatened to pull out of the Nigeria Premier Basketball League (NBBF).

The Oturkpo-based alleged that their players and officials were attacked by fans of Niger Potters in Minna.

This forced the game at the college of education basketball arena to be abandoned with the scoreline at 48 to 42 points.

President of Mark Mentors, Igoche Mark wants the NBBF to investigate the incident.