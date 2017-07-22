NAPTIP Arrests Two Suspected Traffickers

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested two members of a trafficking syndicate.

The suspects were arrested at the upper mission area of Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The Commander, NAPTIP Benin Zonal Command, Nduka Nwanwenne who revealed this in an interview with Channels Television said the suspects Mr Festus Osakpolor Osayamwonbor and his wife, Mrs Kate Osayamwonbor were apprehended with three victims, whom they were taking to the motor park.

He said preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects are said to own a five-bedroom apartment in Tripoli Libya, where they accommodate the people being trafficked.

“Some of the items we recovered from them are travelling passports of the victims, we also recovered a diary containing evidence of payment by suspects to them, we also recovered pictures of female victims that they may have trafficked in the past.

“They are claiming to have trafficked about 15 persons, that’s their claim but we are still investigating, it could be more than that, because they have lived in Libya for 10 years, they have a home there and they just came back in 2015 but they are still in the business. Apart from that, we also impounded the vehicle they were using to transport the victims that early morning. We also recovered items like pants, like bra, finger nails, pubic hair and all that and these are items for oath taking particularly the female victims.”