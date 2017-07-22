NBBF Confirms Women League Basketball Finals

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has confirmed the eight clubs that will feature in the finals of the 2017 Women League.

The eight teams are defending champions First Bank of Lagos, IGP Queens of Lagos, First Deep Water of Lagos and Plateau Rocks of Jos.

Others are former champions Dolphins of Lagos, Customs of Lagos, Delta Force of Asaba and GT2000 of Abuja.

According to the NBBF, the final eight runs from July 24 to 29 with an all-star game on July 28 at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.