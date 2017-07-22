Neymar To PSG Just Rumours, Says Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde and midfielder Sergio Busquets were pressed by reporters on Friday to clarify rumours that Barcelona star Neymar is headed to PSG after the team’s U.S. tour.

Valverde and Busquets both said they did not know if the transfer rumours were serious and expressed hope that Neymar would remain at Camp Nou.

Valverde said: “This is a time of rumours and we understand that’s how it is. But he’s with us right now and we want absolutely for him to stay here. I’ve spoken to Neymar but we just talked about tactics and other stuff. He’s a player we love and we want him. Not only football wise but also the things that he brings to the team in the locker room. So basically going back to that rumour. That’s all it is.

“I understand that you insist on the Neymar topic but there’s not need to worry about something that we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. Busquets is here right now and he’s not going to leave tomorrow. Neymar is here right now and he’s not going to leave tomorrow. If it happens in the future we’ll worry about it but for now, there’s no need to worry about it.”

Midfielder Sergio Busquets added: “What I can say is that, as far as I’m concerned, I hope he (Neymar) stays here for many years. But, as I said before, this exists, and it’s a matter more for him than for me.

“As far as I’m concerned, I can say that I want him to stay many years, but I don’t know anything else.”

Juventus and Barcelona open their 2017 International Champions Cup campaigns with a clash at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on Saturday, July 22.

The game will be the first time the two sides have met since Juventus knocked Barca out of the UEFA Champions League in April with a 3-0 aggregate win.