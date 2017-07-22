NPA To Embark On Nationwide Safety Campaign

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it will soon embark on a nationwide safety campaign to eradicate unwanted vessels on the nation’s waterways as well as met out sanctions to those who go against safety regulations.

The NPA also decried the rising rate of deaths which it says is a result of stealing petroleum products.

The Executive Director, Marine and Operations, at the headquarters of the NPA Dr Sokonte Davies said this at the Calabar Ports where he went with a delegation to ascertain the level of damage done during last Sunday’s fire disaster.

Inspecting some of the damaged facilities, the Director expressed sadness over the fact that such incidents which are avoidable were a result of suspected illegalities going on in the area and negligence on the part of some residents.

Davies stated that “investigations into the root cause are ongoing and appropriate sanctions will be meted. I commend the efforts of staff of NPA to have risen to the challenge in collaboration with other agencies by deploying their facilities both at land and sea to put the situation under Control,” he added.

Drawing attention to safety regulations across board, he told journalists that a nationwide campaign will commence soon on educating the masses on safety regulations both on sea and on land.

He, however, called on parents, religious and traditional rulers as well as concerned citizens to help educate as many people as they can on the need to stop the act.

The delegation subsequently observed a minute silence for the deceased.