Ronaldo Thrills Crowd At Chinese Super League Clash

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, was the star attraction at the Chinese Super League top of the table clash between Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG on Saturday.

“This is the hottest day because I’m here,” Ronaldo said.

He was welcomed onto the field by an excited crowd on a hot night in Shanghai.

After a scoreless first half, Guangzhou Evergrande found the back of the net early in the second half through substitute Alan.

Shanghai SIPG quickly responded with a goal after Brazilian Elkeson found Wu Lei for his first goal of the night.

Both sides scored another goal each, which keeps Guangzhou Evergrade just a point ahead of Shanghai SIPG at the top of the table.

Tianjin Quanjian is a distant third place, nine points behind.