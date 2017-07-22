Trump’s Son-In-Law To Appear Before Senate

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner is scheduled to be interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee on July 24 behind closed doors to answer questions about the Trump campaign’s alleged connections to Russia.

Kushner is one of the closest associates of the president to be called to speak to lawmakers involved in probing Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Trump, who came into office in January, has been dogged by allegations that his campaign officials were connected to Russia, which U.S. intelligence agencies have accused of interfering in last year’s election.

Trump has denied any collusion.

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee said it will interview Kushner regarding the allegations on Tuesday, July 25.

