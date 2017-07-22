Van Vleuten Wins La Course In Marseille

Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands won the two day La Course by Le Tour, the women’s race run by Tour de France organisers ASO, in Marseille on Saturday.

Van Vleuten held off a chasing pack which included Britain’s Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini to secure victory in the time trial which finished in the Stade Velodrome.

“I stick to my plan, go as hard as possible, I smashed the climb, I didn’t know that my time trial was finished on the top of the climb. When I finally got that information that it was one minute 40 that made me really happy,” Vleuten said.

It is Van Vleuten’s biggest win since she suffered a spectacular crash in last year’s Olympics road race in Rio de Janeiro.