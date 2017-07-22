Will Smith Revels In Racism With ‘Bright’

Hollywood star, Will Smith, brought some A-list clout to the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday when he launched the new Netflix film “Bright.”

Reportedly the most expensive film Netflix has produced, the film sees Smith reteam with his “Suicide Squad” director David Ayer.

“Bright” is based in a parallel universe where orcs and elves live alongside humans in modern society and Smith and his orc police partner (Joel Edgerton) go on a mission to find a secret weapon.

Smith spoke at both the panel and the news conference afterward at the convention that he found it “spectacular” to be racist in the film against his orc partner, as it was refreshing to do that in an African American role.

“It was spectacular for me as an African American playing a police officer that was racist against the first orc on the force. It’s the flip of those social concepts. As a black dude, you don’t get a lot of movies where you’re the racist. It was great. ‘I don’t want no orc in my car’. You just never get to say that,” Smith said.

“Bright” goes on release on Netflix in December.