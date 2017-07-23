Accident Claims 10 Lives On Ibadan-Ife Road

About Ten Peoples have been confirmed dead and burnt beyond recognition in an accident that occurred at Moremi Estate Junction, Opposite Energy Filling Station along Ibadan-Ife road on Sunday morning.

The accident involved an 18 passenger urban commercial bus plying Ore/Ondo-Ibadan and an a diesel laden truck with Lagos registration MUS 702 XH, white colour.

The truck was said to have negotiated the intersection, when a bus coming with a high speed rammed into it and sparked fire.

Nine passengers comprising of six adults and three children died on the spot, while others are in critical condition at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital.