Basketball: Hoopers’ Fans Get Parting Gift With Customs Victory

Austin Okon-Akpan and Akinola Ajibola  
Updated July 23, 2017

Basketball: Hoopers Fans Get Parting Gift With Customs VictoryRivers Hoopers on Saturday defeated Nigeria Customs 81-65 points in their last game on home court of the 2016/2017 Kwese Premier Basketball League.

Somtochukwu Managor had 14 points and five rebounds while Ikechukwu Benjamin added 13 points, three rebounds, and two steals.

Playing their last game on home court, The KingsMen made sure they gave their fans a parting gift which would remain long in their hearts.

The hosts cruised their way into the lead, building a 13-point (24-11) gap heading into the second quarter.

Customs displayed a more potent approach in the second as they fought their way back in the game (47-37).

Managor, as he had done in recent games, converted all his free throws 8/8 in the game.

The KingsMen will be in Ilorin on July 27 to take on Kwara Falcons and then play against Oluyole Warriors on July 29 in Ibadan.


More on Sports

ITTF Names Quadri, Shao Top Seeds For Nigeria Open

Man City Sign Danilo From Real Madrid

Henry Romero, Darwin Ceren Get Bans After Bites

U.S. Team Ready For Rematch With Costa Rica In Semi-Final

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV