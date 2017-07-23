Boko Haram: 43 Surrendered Insurgents Airlifted For Deradicalisation

Forty-three Boko Haram insurgents who recently surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have been airlifted to join other surrendered insurgents in Gombe State.

A statement from the Theatre Command said the terrorists were airlifted on Saturday to join their counterparts where they are to immediately commence a deradicalisation and rehabilitation programme under the auspices of ‘Operation Safe Corridor’.

Speaking while handing over the surrendered insurgents to Operation Safe Corridor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, noted that the penitent insurgents would be given a new lease of life as they commence their journey back into the civil society through the deradicalisation and rehabilitation processes.

He also urged them to embrace and undertake the programme whole heartedly to enable them to benefit and positively reorient their views about life and the society in general.

According to the statement issued by the deputy director of public relations of the Theatre Command, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, over 70 Boko Haram insurgents had surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole earlier in July.

Colonel Nwachukwu said that the terrorists have taken advantage of the window of grace provided by the Federal Government for insurgents who are willing to give up terrorism and turn a new leaf to surrender to any military location closest to them.

He added: “General Attahiru called on all other insurgents to abandon the futile struggle and reject the hypocrisy of the Boko Haram leadership who live in affluence, while their foot soldiers die in hunger”.