Hamburger’s Death: Police Conclude Investigation, To Arraign Suspects

The Lagos State Police Command said it is ready to arraign the suspected killers of one Rasaq Bello, popularly known as Hamburger.

Hamburger, who was the Chairman of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, Oshodi chapter, was allegedly killed in May in Shogunle area of Oshodi, Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, told Channels Television that the Command has paraded two suspects after concluding its investigation into the killing.

He said: “The police did a press briefing on Wednesday or Thursday where suspects that were linked with that case were paraded and that is the fellow that is called ‘Golden’ and one other person and we’ve proceeded to arraign him in court”.

“We had information, we went for people that had something to do with the whole process and at the end of the investigation, with what we have, we believe that we can take it before the court of law and the court of law will decide on that,” Owoseni added.