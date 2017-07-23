Lagosians Await LG Election Results From LASIEC

The Local Government elections in Lagos State may be over but official results are expected to be made public by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, between today and tomorrow.

From reports this morning there are still some Local Governments that vote counting and sorting are yet to be concluded.

But party agents are on the ground to ensure that the interest of their political parties are represented across all polling units in the state.

Reports from yesterday’s exercise show low turnout of voters and that is largely attributed to the heavy downpour.

The council elections have been held in 57 Local Government Development Areas of the state.

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Labour Party (LP) are among the top political parties which fielded candidates for the exercise.

This election will be the first to be held under the administration of Governor Akinwumi Ambode.