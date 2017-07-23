Obaseki Supervises Common Entrance, Orders Arrest Of Cheating Teachers

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki says his administration is getting it right in terms of provision of quality education for students, especially at the basic education level.

The governor made the assertion when he monitored the conduct of the 2017 Common Entrance Examinations in some schools in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He commended the state’s Ministry of Education for the high standards maintained during the exercise.

However, at the Ologbosere primary school in Ugbekun, the inspection team uncovered an alleged conspiracy among some teachers to aid students who came from the private schools to sit for the examinations.

Governor Obaseki then ordered the immediate arrest of the teachers culpable for further investigation by the relevant authorities.

He noted that he is committed to repositioning basic education in the state adding that it will lay the proper foundation for quality education.

”This government is determined to improve the quality of basic education, we are determined to provide our children with the basic education that they need to see them through.

”It is going to be rigorous and tough, but the children are going to be better off in the long term.”

He expressed satisfaction with the overall conduct of the admission examinations adding that it can only improve.