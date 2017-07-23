Pence Urges Republicans To Repeal And Replace Obamacare

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday urged Republican senators at the Ohio Republican Party’s annual dinner to “step up to the plate after seven years and vote to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

To carry out Trump’s goal of repealing and replacing former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs the backing of at least 50 of the 100 U.S. senators.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Said “The House of Representatives, these great congressmen here have already done their work. And let me thank all the congressmen who did that and labored through a lot of long hours and producing a bill from the House of Representatives

“The Democrats who gave us the failed policies of Obamacare won’t any one of them lift a finger to help the American people out of under its burden. But Republicans have soldiered on to keep their promise to the American people. Republican senators must step up to the plate after seven years and vote to repeal and replace Obamacare.

” As we speak, our administration is working closely with every Republican in the Senate to build on the legislation passed by the House of Representatives. President Trump said it plainly the other day when he had every senator over to the White House. He said he had pen in hand, he’s ready to act, and the Senate health care bill, we believe, is the right bill at the right time to begin to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

The repeal and replace bill crafted by McConnell would leave 22 million Americans without health insurance coverage by 2026.