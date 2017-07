The Kano State Police Command has paraded five suspected members of Boko Haram arrested at Gayawa area of Ungogo Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Yusuf, said the suspects were arrested after a gun battle with the police and have confessed that they are active members of Boko Haram.

See photos below: