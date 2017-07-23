Police Arrest Kidnap Suspect, Kills Four Gang Members In Imo

The Imo state police command has arrested a 32-year-old notorious kidnapper Micheal Oguguo and killing four of his gang members at their hideout in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Owerri the Imo state capital, the Imo state commissioner of police Chris Ezike said the suspect was arrested following a whistle blowing by some well-meaning Imo citizens who notified the police about the kidnap of a woman on last Saturday.

The Police boss said immediately the men of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Imo state police command swung into action and invaded their hideout in Ikeduru Local Government.

He added that some of the members were killed and some escaped, however, the command is gathering more information about their whereabouts.

He appealed to the Imo citizens to continue to support the whistle blowing policy on crime initiated by the command to weed off criminal elements in the state.