Police Begin Investigations Into Enugu Murder Case

The Enugu State Police Command says it has started investigations into the alleged murder of one Ibrahim Bassa Tobi of Nkanu West Local Government Area.

The victim was said to be murdered after one Bonaventure Nwoye of the said community announced his resolve to deal with anyone found grazing in that axis.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer SP Ebere Amarizu, the suspect is helping the police operatives in their investigations as a meeting between the police, the community and the deceased family has been initiated for a peaceful resolution.