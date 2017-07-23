Pope Calls For Dialogue And Moderation After Jerusalem Violence

Pope Francis has called for Dialogue And Moderation to help restore peace when he addressed pilgrims on the Jerusalem Violence on Sunday.

The pope addressed the large crowds of pilgrims who were gathered in St Peter’s Square, he said he had followed the violence in Jerusalem “with trepidation” and felt “the need” to urge dialogue and moderation.

He called for prayers in the hope that all sides would come forward with proposals for reconciliation and peace.

He said “Dear brothers and sisters, I am following with trepidation the grave tension and violence of recent days in Jerusalem. I feel the need to express a heartfelt call for moderation and dialogue. I ask you to join me in prayer for the Lord to inspire in all sides proposals for reconciliation and peace.”

Three Israelis were stabbed to death in a Jewish settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, hours after three Palestinians were killed in violence prompted by Israel’s installation of metal detectors at entry points to the Noble Sanctuary-Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem’s walled Old City.